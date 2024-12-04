Setback Strikes Again: Luke Shaw's Unyielding Battle with Injuries

Manchester United's left-back, Luke Shaw, announced another injury setback just weeks after his recent return to the field. The England defender, plagued by injuries throughout the year, reportedly sustained his latest ailment during a training session, potentially sidelining him for several weeks according to British media reports.

At 29, Shaw began the season missing due to a calf injury and shared his disheartening news on social media, acknowledging a 'small setback.' He commented on the difficulties faced, stating, 'I've been through a lot of ups and downs but this has definitely been my toughest period.' His struggle to 'come to terms with reality' highlights the emotional toll.

Shaw, who was benched for nearly four months following a muscle injury in February, returned to action during United's 1–1 draw with Ipswich Town on November 24, making additional substitute appearances. As of now, United remains ninth in the Premier League with an impending match against the second-placed Arsenal.

