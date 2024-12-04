Left Menu

KL Rahul Prepares as Opener for Crucial Border-Gavaskar Series

Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul discusses his intensive preparation for opening in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. In the first Test at Perth, Rahul's impressive 77-run innings and partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal set records, strengthening India's 1-0 lead before the upcoming day-night Test in Adelaide.

KL Rahul. (Picture: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Facing the demanding challenge of opening for India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul shared insights into his preparation strategy during a press conference on Wednesday. Reflecting on his performance in the first Test, Rahul emphasized the importance of self-belief and rigorous practice in his approach.

Rahul, alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, forged a remarkable 201-run partnership in the opening Test against Australia at Perth's Optus Stadium, contributing significantly to India's series lead. In anticipation of his role as an opener, Rahul disclosed that he was informed early by team management, affording him ample time to ready himself for the task.

Expressing confidence, the 32-year-old noted his past experience batting at the top of the order, which guided his preparations. Following intensive practice sessions and beneficial game time, Rahul showcased strong form in Perth, and with India already leading, attention turns to the upcoming day-night Test in Adelaide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

