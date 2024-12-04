Left Menu

Tragedy in Nzerekore: Chaos at Soccer Stadium Leaves Families Grieving

A devastating tragedy unfolded in Nzerekore, Guinea, when chaos erupted during a soccer game, leading to the deaths of 56 to at least 135 people. Families, including Kambaly Kouroumah, are desperately searching for missing relatives, amid criticism of security forces and calls for accountability.

Gaza soccer players Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Guinea

In Nzerekore, Guinea, a heart-wrenching tragedy has left families in anguish as chaos erupted at a local soccer stadium, causing numerous casualties. The deadly incident occurred during a national tournament finale, drawing crowds to honor military leader Mamadi Doumbouya.

Official reports confirm 56 deaths, though human rights groups suggest the toll may surpass 135, with over 50 still missing. Among them is 15-year-old Adama, whose distraught brother, Kambaly Kouroumah, searches morgues for answers.

The disaster unfolded as fans protested a referee's call, leading to clashes and a stampede. Videos depict fans struggling to escape a crowded entrance. Criticism mounts against security forces for using tear gas, while officials investigate the incident's grave implications amid calls for accountability and UN support for victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

