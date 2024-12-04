Churchill Brothers Secure First Win of I-League 2024-25 Season

Churchill Brothers celebrated their inaugural triumph of the I-League 2024-25 season with a 3-1 win over SC Bengaluru at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Wednesday. The Red Machines took an assured 2-1 lead by halftime, moving to four points from three matches, while SC Bengaluru languishes at the bottom without a single point to their name.

The match began with a glimmer of hope for the newly-promoted SC Bengaluru as Spaniard Jordan Lamela struck in the 12th minute to provide an early lead. However, Churchill Brothers quickly leveled the playing field through Colombian Sebastian Gutierrez, and Senegalese midfielder Pape Alassane Gassama converted a penalty to secure an advantage before the half-time break.

In the final stages, Wayde Lekay etched his third goal in as many matches in the 81st minute, solidifying Churchill's victory. The South African forward's performance places him alongside Inter Kashi's Domingo Berlanga as the joint-top scorer in the league, adding further intensity to the ongoing competition.

