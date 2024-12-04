Left Menu

Churchill Brothers Secure First Win of I-League 2024-25 Season

Churchill Brothers claimed their first victory of the I-League 2024-25 season, defeating SC Bengaluru 3-1. Jordan Lamela gave Bengaluru an early lead, but Churchill's Sebastian Gutierrez and Pape Alassane Gassama turned the game around. Wayde Lekay sealed the win, leaving Bengaluru without a point in the league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:39 IST
Churchill Brothers Secure First Win of I-League 2024-25 Season
Churchill Brothers celebration after winning against SC Bengaluru (Image: AIFF media team). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Churchill Brothers celebrated their inaugural triumph of the I-League 2024-25 season with a 3-1 win over SC Bengaluru at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Wednesday. The Red Machines took an assured 2-1 lead by halftime, moving to four points from three matches, while SC Bengaluru languishes at the bottom without a single point to their name.

The match began with a glimmer of hope for the newly-promoted SC Bengaluru as Spaniard Jordan Lamela struck in the 12th minute to provide an early lead. However, Churchill Brothers quickly leveled the playing field through Colombian Sebastian Gutierrez, and Senegalese midfielder Pape Alassane Gassama converted a penalty to secure an advantage before the half-time break.

In the final stages, Wayde Lekay etched his third goal in as many matches in the 81st minute, solidifying Churchill's victory. The South African forward's performance places him alongside Inter Kashi's Domingo Berlanga as the joint-top scorer in the league, adding further intensity to the ongoing competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024