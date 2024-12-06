Matt Henry Shines as New Zealand Rocks England’s Top Order

Matt Henry unleashed a formidable spell as New Zealand swiftly dismantled England's top order in the second test's opening day. The tourists, reeling at 43-4, found respite through Harry Brook and Ollie Pope, reaching a more stable 124 for four by lunchtime.

Brook, fresh off a game-changing 171 in Christchurch, showcased resilience with his 10th test half-century, remaining unbeaten on 51 at the break. New Zealand captain Tom Latham opted to bowl, positioning his seam quartet effectively on the green Wellington pitch.

England's early hopes, kindled by Zak Crawley's aggressive start, were soon quashed by Henry's precision, as the tall paceman claimed two initial wickets, followed by contributions from Nathan Smith. The day's play foreshadowed a gripping contest with both sides showing fighting spirit.

