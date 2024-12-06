Left Menu

India Seeks Redemption in Adelaide's Pink-Ball Showdown

With a 1-0 series lead, India faces Australia in the second Test at Adelaide Oval. Skipper Rohit Sharma, returning from injury, leads a revamped side to overcome past pink-ball failures. The Test sees changes on both teams, with significant bowling presence promising an enticing contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 09:51 IST
Pat Cummins and Rohit Sharma. (Photo- cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, won the toss against Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Adelaide Oval, opting to bat first in another pink-ball, day-night encounter. India's confidence is buoyed by their decisive victory in the series opener, propelled by Jasprit Bumrah's stellar performance.

Returning to the site of their infamous 2020 collapse, where they crumbled to a historic low of 36 runs, India is determined to rewrite history. With three strategic changes, including the return of Sharma, Shubman Gill, and spin maestro Ravichandran Ashwin, the team is poised to build on their 295-run triumph in Perth.

As Australia introduces Scott Boland to replace the injured Josh Hazlewood, captain Pat Cummins anticipates a fresh start under challenging conditions. The home side hopes the pink ball will provide an edge in what promises to be a closely-fought contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

