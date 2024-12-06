Left Menu

Cycling-Briton Pidcock joins Q36.5 Pro after leaving Ineos Grenadiers

The 25-year-old all-rounder, who has been racing with Ineos since 2021, had signed a new five-year deal in 2022 with the British road outfit through to the 2027 season before announcing his departure on Wednesday. Regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in cycling, Pidcock won gold in the mountain bike event at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics before claiming the title again at this year's Paris Games in a thrilling race.

Double Olympic mountain bike champion Tom Pidcock has joined Swiss outfit Q36.5 Pro on a three-year contract after announcing his departure from Ineos Grenadiers at the end of the season, the Briton said on Friday. The 25-year-old all-rounder, who has been racing with Ineos since 2021, had signed a new five-year deal in 2022 with the British road outfit through to the 2027 season before announcing his departure on Wednesday.

Regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in cycling, Pidcock won gold in the mountain bike event at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics before claiming the title again at this year's Paris Games in a thrilling race. "This isn't just a change of jersey; it's the start of something special," Pidcock said in a statement.

"The chance to work with a team that's growing, with incredible partners and brands, is something that motivates me. I can't wait to see what we'll achieve together. "I know the challenge that we face getting to where we want to be but it's an adventure and I'm excited for it."

