Australia Tightens Grip in Pink-ball Test as Indian Batting Struggles

Australia dominated Day 2 of the Pink-ball Test at Adelaide, with India managing 128/5 in reply to Australia's 337. Travis Head's century and strong bowling by Pat Cummins and Scott Boland put pressure on India, which faces an uphill task to avoid defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 18:04 IST
Rishabh Pant (Photo: cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia continued its dominance on Day 2 of the Pink-ball Test at Adelaide, as India found itself on the back foot, finishing the day at 128/5. The hosts had earlier put up a commendable total of 337, thanks to Travis Head's stellar century and solid contributions from the lower order.

Indian seamers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah provided some relief by taking four wickets each. However, Australia's Pat Cummins and Scott Boland countered with an effective bowling performance, putting India under significant pressure by dismissing key batsmen like Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill cheaply.

The visitors, now trailing by 29 runs, have Rishabh Pant and Nitish Kumar Reddy at the crease, with hopes pinned on them to bridge the runs deficit. The Indian batting order will need to show resilience to avoid conceding another Pink-ball Test to the formidable Australians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

