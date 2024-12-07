Travis Head Reflects on Fiery On-field Confrontation During Pink Ball Test

During the pink ball Test, Australian batter Travis Head expressed his disappointment regarding his reaction to a confrontation with India's Mohammed Siraj. Despite the incident, Head affirmed his commitment to standing up for himself.

The on-field tension arose after Siraj dismissed Head following a verbal exchange. Siraj animatedly celebrated the dismissal, provoking boos from the home crowd. Head had made a formidable 140 off 141 balls, furthering Australia's position in the Test series.

Head acknowledged engaging in conversations about the incident, without disclosing specifics, and expressed his intent to uphold respect and fairness in the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)