Travis Head Reflects on Fiery On-field Confrontation During Pink Ball Test
Australian cricketer Travis Head expressed disappointment over his reaction during an on-field incident with Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj during the pink ball Test. Although regretful, Head emphasized his willingness to stand up for himself after Siraj's dismissal of him incited the home crowd. Conversations ensued, but details remain undisclosed.
The on-field tension arose after Siraj dismissed Head following a verbal exchange. Siraj animatedly celebrated the dismissal, provoking boos from the home crowd. Head had made a formidable 140 off 141 balls, furthering Australia's position in the Test series.
Head acknowledged engaging in conversations about the incident, without disclosing specifics, and expressed his intent to uphold respect and fairness in the game.
