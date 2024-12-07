Left Menu

Travis Head Reflects on Fiery On-field Confrontation During Pink Ball Test

Australian cricketer Travis Head expressed disappointment over his reaction during an on-field incident with Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj during the pink ball Test. Although regretful, Head emphasized his willingness to stand up for himself after Siraj's dismissal of him incited the home crowd. Conversations ensued, but details remain undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 07-12-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 20:01 IST
Travis Head
  • Country:
  • Australia

During the pink ball Test, Australian batter Travis Head expressed his disappointment regarding his reaction to a confrontation with India's Mohammed Siraj. Despite the incident, Head affirmed his commitment to standing up for himself.

The on-field tension arose after Siraj dismissed Head following a verbal exchange. Siraj animatedly celebrated the dismissal, provoking boos from the home crowd. Head had made a formidable 140 off 141 balls, furthering Australia's position in the Test series.

Head acknowledged engaging in conversations about the incident, without disclosing specifics, and expressed his intent to uphold respect and fairness in the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

