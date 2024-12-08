Left Menu

Kalidas Hirave Clinches Victory Amidst Thrilling Marathon Finish

Kalidas Hirave narrowly missed the course record by five seconds but emerged victorious in the men's full marathon at the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Marathon. Rohit Verma and Sonika won the men's and women's half-marathons respectively, with Sonika setting a new course record.

Kalidas Hirave Clinches Victory Amidst Thrilling Marathon Finish
Kalidas Hirave showcased an impressive performance at the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Marathon, finishing first in the men's full marathon with a timing of 2 hours, 18 minutes, and 19 seconds. Despite missing the course record by mere seconds, Hirave secured a Rs 3 lakh prize.

Pradeep Singh Chaudhary and two-time winner Mohit Rathore claimed the second and third spots, respectively, in a fiercely contested race. Rathore, who holds the previous course record, cited physical challenges during the final stretch.

In the half-marathons, Navy's Rohit Verma edged past Nitesh Rathva by a second, while Sonika set a new course record in the women's category. The competition saw top runners surpass earlier benchmarks, marking a day of thrilling athletic achievements.

