Rohit Sharma Hints at Shami's Return for Australia Test Series

In a candid revelation, Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has hinted at the potential inclusion of Mohammed Shami in the national squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Speaking after a challenging series where India experienced a high in Perth but suffered a setback with a 10-wicket loss in Adelaide, Sharma acknowledged the need for a bolster in the bowling lineup.

While India's Jasprit Bumrah shone during the day-night Test, he lacked substantial support from fellow bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana. Amidst this backdrop, Shami's name has surfaced due to his promising display in domestic matches, marking a comeback of sorts for the 34-year-old. Sharma stressed the importance of being cautious with Shami's recovery from knee swelling sustained during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Shami's recent performance in the Ranji Trophy for Bengal, where he claimed key wickets, and subsequent appearances in the domestic T20 circuit have been promising. As decisions regarding his participation are contingent upon his physical readiness, Sharma assured that the pathway remains open for Shami's reentry into the Test setup, addressing the pace deficit shown in Adelaide.

(With inputs from agencies.)