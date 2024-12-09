Max Verstappen's Grassroots Initiative in Rwanda as Penalty

Renowned Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen is set to engage in a grassroots initiative in Rwanda, which forms part of his disciplinary action for indiscretion at a news conference in Singapore.

The Dutch driver, fresh from securing his fourth Formula One drivers' title, was assigned by the governing body, FIA, to execute a 'work of public interest' following his penalization.

In Kigali for the FIA awards, Verstappen will actively contribute to a development program organized by the Rwanda Automobile Club, utilizing an FIA affordable cross car constructed locally from FIA blueprints.

(With inputs from agencies.)