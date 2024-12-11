West Indies Thrive with Historic ODI Series Win Over Bangladesh

The West Indies have celebrated a significant victory, securing a one-day international series win against Bangladesh, their first in ten years. The Caribbean team efficiently dismissed Bangladesh for 227 in 46 overs and hit 230-3 in 37 overs on Tuesday, ultimately winning the series with a match to spare.

Captain Shai Hope expressed his delight with the team's performance, particularly praising the bowlers. "It's great to see the bowlers bounce back the way they did," Hope remarked, emphasizing a commitment to continual improvement. Fast bowler Jayden Seales played an instrumental role, taking four wickets, including three in the first powerplay, to swing the match in the West Indies' favor.

The chase was straightforward for the hosts, as Brandon King and Evin Lewis constructed a solid 109-run stand. Kings' innings of 82 off 76 balls, including three sixes, was noteworthy. Ultimately, the West Indies crossed the finish line comfortably, with the final ODI scheduled in Basseterre on Thursday.

