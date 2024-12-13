Left Menu

Indian Golfers Gear Up for Lalla Aicha Q-School Final Stage

Six Indian golfers, led by Avani Prashanth, will compete in the Final Stage of the Lalla Aicha Q-School after clearing the Pre-qualifiers. They will join a field of 101 competitors in Morocco from December 16-20, 2024, vying for success on two courses over five challenging rounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Marrakech | Updated: 13-12-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 09:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Six Indian golfers, including the promising Avani Prashanth, are set to compete in the Final Stage of the Lalla Aicha Q-School. The tournament will take place following successful runs in the 54-hole Pre-qualifiers.

Avani, alongside players like Vani Kapoor and Hitaashee Bakshi, is among the 101 participants who have qualified for this prestigious golf event. The competitions will occur on two renowned courses—Royal Golf Marrakech and Al Maaden Golf Marrakech—beginning December 16.

Other notable Indian golfers such as Sneha Singh, Amandeep Drall, and Vidhatri Urs also secured spots, with Urs making an impressive mark tied for first at the Samanah Club initially. The event will witness fierce competition from international players, including American Annika Borrelli, New Zealand's Amelia Garvey, and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

