Pioneering the Future: Indian Sport Management Conference 2024

The inaugural Indian Sport Management Conference, co-hosted by INSMA and K J Somaiya Institute of Management in December 2024, aims to revolutionize sports management in India. Focused on innovation, inclusion, and integrity, it will feature diverse global participation and expert discussions on the future of Indian sports.

The inauguration of the Indian Sport Management Conference, set for December 2024, marks a significant progression in India's sports management landscape. Co-hosted by the International Sport Management Association (INSMA) and the K J Somaiya Institute of Management, the event will occur at the Somaiya Vidyavihar University campus, Mumbai.

Exploring the theme 'Shaping the Future of Sports in India: Innovation, Inclusion and Integrity,' the conference aims to fortify the sport ecosystem through advanced technologies, diversity, and ethical practices. Dr. Sarthak Mondal, President of INSMA, highlighted the importance of these pillars in transforming India into a global sports leader.

The conference promises a wide array of presentations from international and Indian participants. Keynote speaker Dr. Christos Anagnostopoulos will underline sports governance and integrity. Awards will recognize outstanding contributions, and the prestigious ChangeMaker in Sport 2024 Award will honor significant impact in sports management in India.

