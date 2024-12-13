Left Menu

Jaffna Titans Triumph in Rain-Marred Lanka T10 Super League Clash

Jaffna Titans claimed a 40-run victory over Colombo Jaguars, gaining two points in the Lanka T10 Super League. Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka powered the Titans to a formidable 138/6, with Treveen Mathew leading the bowlers to restrict Jaguars to 98/6. Rain disrupted other matches of the day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 20:44 IST
Jaffna Titans celebrate after beating Colombo Jaguars during Lanka T10 Super League (Image: L10SL media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Jaffna Titans secured a dominant 40-run victory over the Colombo Jaguars, clinching two points in the Lanka T10 Super League at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Despite a rain-affected day, Jaffna's innings thrived on the back of an outstanding batting display by opener Kusal Mendis and his Sri Lankan counterpart Charith Asalanka. The pair propelled the Titans to a formidable total of 138/6 in just 10 overs.

Mendis smashed an aggressive 37 runs off 19 balls, while Asalanka blazed to 56 from 24 deliveries, hitting five sixes and five fours in the process. The Jaguars' response was thwarted by Jaffna's significant bowling prowess, particularly that of young spinner Treveen Mathew, whose impressive figures of 3/18 in two overs further solidified his rising reputation. Consequently, the Jaguars floundered to 98/6, failing to build momentum and losing wickets consistently.

Earlier in the day, adverse weather conditions led to the abandonment of the initial showdown between Kandy Bolts and Nuwara Eliya Kings, halted after just 3.3 overs with the Bolts at 38/1. The subsequent clash between Galle Marvels and Hambantota Bangla Tigers was also called off without a toss due to persistent rain. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

