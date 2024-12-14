Left Menu

Reeza Hendricks Powers South Africa to Series Win with Record-Breaking Century

Reeza Hendricks propelled South Africa to a seven-wicket win against Pakistan in the second T20I at Centurion Park, clinching the series 2-0. Hendricks' 117 runs included a record partnership with Rassie van der Dussen. Pakistan's Saim Ayub scored an unbeaten 98 in their 206 total.

14-12-2024
In a stellar performance at Centurion Park, Reeza Hendricks led South Africa to a commanding seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the second T20I, securing the series 2-0 before the final match.

Despite an impressive 206 total from Pakistan, highlighted by Saim Ayub's 98 runs, South Africa's chase was marked by Hendricks' scintillating 117 from 63 balls.

His partnership with Rassie van der Dussen was essential, setting a new South African record for the third wicket, as they reached their target with three balls remaining.

