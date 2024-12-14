Rwanda Hosts F1 Gala as Verstappen Clinches Fourth Title

In an unprecedented event, Rwandan President Paul Kagame shared the stage with Formula One sensation Max Verstappen, marking Africa's first hosting of the prestigious F1 awards ceremony. Verstappen, who claimed his fourth consecutive champion's trophy, accepted the accolade with pride alongside FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and Kagame, who expressed Rwanda's aspirations to host a race.

Verstappen reflected on his remarkable season, expressing satisfaction with his team's performance. "It's amazing, four titles is incredible, and I hope our success continues," he stated. This season saw McLaren dethrone Red Bull as constructors' champion for the first time in 26 years, signaling a shift in competitive dynamics.

The Dutch driver participated in a grassroots motorsports event following a penalty incurred for swearing at the Singapore Grand Prix. Meanwhile, his teammate Sergio Perez's future remains uncertain despite winning Action of the Year for a notable overtake. Brazilian F2 champion Gabriel Bortoleto, set to debut with Sauber, was honored as Rookie of the Year.

