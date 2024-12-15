Left Menu

New Zealand Dominates on Day Two, Puts England Under Pressure

New Zealand displayed dominance on the second day of the third Test against England, leading by 340 runs with seven wickets in hand in Hamilton. Despite England clinching the series, New Zealand looks to secure a consolation win as they concluded at 136/3 in their second innings.

Updated: 15-12-2024 14:52 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 14:52 IST
Mitchell Santner celebrating a wicket. (Photo- ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
In Hamilton, New Zealand showcased their dominance on the second day of the third Test against England, amassing a lead of 340 runs with seven wickets remaining in their second innings. After resuming their first innings at 315/9, the hosts extended their total to 347, thanks to crucial contributions from top-order batsmen.

Mitchell Santner, who continued his impressive form from Day 1, hit 76 runs off 117 deliveries with 10 fours and two sixes. England's Matthew Potts made a notable impact with the ball, capturing four wickets for 90 runs. Other significant contributions came from skipper Tom Latham with 63 runs, and Will Young and Kane Williamson, adding 42 and 44 runs respectively. England bowlers Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse also played their part with three and two wickets, while Ben Stokes picked up one.

New Zealand's seam attack put England on the back foot, as Matt Henry removed both openers early, setting the stage for a dominant display. Will O'Rourke and Santner capitalized on the momentum, dismantling England's middle and lower order, restricting their innings to 143. A rare resistance came from a 52-run partnership between Ollie Pope and Stokes, yet England lost eight wickets for just 76 runs after being 77/2. By the close of play, New Zealand strengthened their grip on the match, closing day two at 136/3, seeking a series-ender triumph despite England's prior series victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

