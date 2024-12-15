Simran Shaikh: The Record-Breaking Bidder in 2025 WPL Mini-Auction

In a milestone event at the 2025 Women's Premier League mini-auction, 22-year-old Mumbai cricketer Simran Shaikh emerged as the top prize, commanding a staggering Rs 1.90 crore bid from Gujarat Giants. Despite this, veteran India player Sneh Rana left unsold, marking a striking contrast in the auction proceedings.

Other notable players affirmed their value, including West Indies stalwart Deandra Dottin, who garnered Rs 1.70 crore, and 16-year-old sensation G Kamalini, acquired for Rs 1.60 crore by Mumbai Indians. Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants engaged in a heated bidding war for Simran, highlighting her coveted talent.

The auction saw strategic moves by franchises, each passionately vying for their prime picks. This year's selection revealed no caps for senior India players, a decision reflective of evolving team strategies and priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)