Simran Shaikh: The Record-Breaking Bidder in 2025 WPL Mini-Auction

Mumbai cricketer Simran Shaikh became the top bid at the 2025 Women's Premier League mini-auction, bought by Gujarat Giants for Rs 1.90 crore. The auction saw players like Deandra Dottin and G Kamalini earn significant sums, with teams competing fiercely to fill squad slots for the upcoming season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-12-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 21:28 IST
Simran Shaikh

In a milestone event at the 2025 Women's Premier League mini-auction, 22-year-old Mumbai cricketer Simran Shaikh emerged as the top prize, commanding a staggering Rs 1.90 crore bid from Gujarat Giants. Despite this, veteran India player Sneh Rana left unsold, marking a striking contrast in the auction proceedings.

Other notable players affirmed their value, including West Indies stalwart Deandra Dottin, who garnered Rs 1.70 crore, and 16-year-old sensation G Kamalini, acquired for Rs 1.60 crore by Mumbai Indians. Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants engaged in a heated bidding war for Simran, highlighting her coveted talent.

The auction saw strategic moves by franchises, each passionately vying for their prime picks. This year's selection revealed no caps for senior India players, a decision reflective of evolving team strategies and priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

