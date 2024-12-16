Left Menu

Kane Williamson's Century Puts New Zealand in Commanding Position Against England

Kane Williamson scored 156 to help New Zealand amass a massive lead over England, who ended the third day of the cricket test on a difficult note, trailing by 657 runs and having lost two openers. The day worsened for England as captain Ben Stokes suffered a hamstring injury.

Kane Williamson delivered a stellar performance with a knock of 156, placing New Zealand in a leading position against England by the end of the third day of the cricket test. The hosts, with a first-innings lead and a total of 453, now hold a commanding 657-run lead.

England began their innings on a shaky note, losing both openers quickly. Ben Duckett's unfortunate dismissal by Tim Southee and Zac Crawley's lbw by Matt Henry left the team struggling at 18-2. Adding to their woes, captain Ben Stokes left the field limping, exacerbating his hamstring injury.

Williamson's century, his 33rd in tests and seventh at Seddon Park, was pivotal. He surpassed Graeme Smith in test run rankings, forming key partnerships with Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell. With rain earlier impeding play, New Zealand's strategic advancements keep them in prime position going into the fourth day.

