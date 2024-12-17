Kandy Bolts Triumph with Thrilling Win Against Nuwara Eliya Kings

Kandy Bolts clinched a narrow 5-run win over Nuwara Eliya Kings in the Lanka T10 Super League at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The victory was fueled by aggressive innings from Pathum Nissanka and Shehan Jayasuriya, who combined to push their side to 111/9 in just 10 overs.

Nissanka's swift 14-ball 41 and Jayasuriya's brisk 33 off 11 laid the foundation, although Kasun Rajitha's impressive 4/16 restricted their total. In response, Kyle Mayers and Avishka Fernando led a strong start for the Kings, reaching 42 in just over three overs, but a mid-innings collapse thwarted their chase, leaving them at 106/5.

Meanwhile, Hambantota Bangla Tigers overcame an initial setback to defeat Galle Marvels by five wickets. Chasing a modest target of 83, Shevon Daniel and Mosaddek Hossain held firm after early losses, ensuring victory in the final over. The victory advanced the Tigers to second place, setting up crucial matches for all teams in the League's final stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)