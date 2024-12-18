Thrilling Showdowns at Archery Nationals: Verma vs. Kamboj & Kaur vs. Singh

World Cup medallist Abhishek Verma continued his stellar performances at the Archery Senior Nationals, setting the stage for a gold medal showdown against Uday Kamboj in the men's compound individual category.

Verma showcased his skill, defeating reigning world champion Ojas Deotale and outlasting Delhi teammate Aman Saini. Meanwhile, Uday Kamboj secured his spot by overcoming a challenging duel against Prathamesh Fuge.

In the women's individual final, Parneet Kaur is set to face Srishti Singh. In team events, Services and Madhya Pradesh will vie for the men's title, while Rajasthan takes on Maharashtra for the women's crown.

(With inputs from agencies.)