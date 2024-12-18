Left Menu

Sergio Perez and Red Bull Part Ways: A Remarkable Journey Concludes

Mexican driver Sergio Perez and Red Bull have parted ways, ending a successful partnership that saw him help the team secure two Constructors' Championships. Perez expressed gratitude for the four-year journey. Red Bull plans to announce his replacement soon, with Liam Lawson speculated to step in.

Sergio Perez, the accomplished Mexican Formula One driver, has ended his association with Red Bull Racing. The shocking announcement came on Wednesday, as both parties agreed to part ways immediately. Perez has been an integral part of the team since 2021.

During his tenure, Perez played a pivotal role in Red Bull's back-to-back Constructors' Championship victories in 2022 and 2023. Although he renewed his contract with the team earlier this year, he concluded this season eighth in the Drivers' Championship.

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner praised Perez for his contributions, noting his five crucial wins on street circuits. As the search for his replacement begins, Liam Lawson is rumored to be the leading candidate.

