Hyderabad FC Parts Ways with Head Coach Thangboi Singto
Hyderabad FC has terminated the contract of head coach Thangboi Singto following a poor performance in the Indian Super League. The team stands 12th in the league with only two victories. Assistant coach Shameel Chembakath will temporarily take over the coaching duties.
- Country:
- India
In a surprising move, Hyderabad FC has parted ways with its head coach, Thangboi Singto. The decision comes amid a disappointing season in the Indian Super League, where the team currently holds the 12th position on the points table.
Despite his five-year involvement with the club, Singto was relieved of his duties just ahead of their crucial match against NorthEast United FC on Monday. He had guided the team through challenging times, even making history last season by coaching the first all-Indian squad to win an ISL match.
Assistant coach Shameel Chembakath will serve as the interim head coach until further announcements. Singto had prior coaching stints with Shillong Lajong, NorthEast United, and Kerala Blasters in the Indian football circuit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
