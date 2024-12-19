Left Menu

Hyderabad FC Parts Ways with Head Coach Thangboi Singto

Hyderabad FC has terminated the contract of head coach Thangboi Singto following a poor performance in the Indian Super League. The team stands 12th in the league with only two victories. Assistant coach Shameel Chembakath will temporarily take over the coaching duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-12-2024 13:35 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 13:35 IST
Hyderabad FC Parts Ways with Head Coach Thangboi Singto
Thangboi Singto
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising move, Hyderabad FC has parted ways with its head coach, Thangboi Singto. The decision comes amid a disappointing season in the Indian Super League, where the team currently holds the 12th position on the points table.

Despite his five-year involvement with the club, Singto was relieved of his duties just ahead of their crucial match against NorthEast United FC on Monday. He had guided the team through challenging times, even making history last season by coaching the first all-Indian squad to win an ISL match.

Assistant coach Shameel Chembakath will serve as the interim head coach until further announcements. Singto had prior coaching stints with Shillong Lajong, NorthEast United, and Kerala Blasters in the Indian football circuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024