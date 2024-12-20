Exciting Shifts in Sports: Key Transfers, Signings, And Hall of Fame Nominations

In recent sports news, several notable updates have captured attention. Firstly, Britain's tennis player Jack Draper has withdrawn from the United Cup due to a hip issue, yet he remains hopeful for the Australian Open.

Another highlight is basketball as Carmelo Anthony, Sue Bird, and Maya Moore debut as first-time nominees for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2025. The Hall has revised its eligibility criteria, reducing the waiting period from three to two years.

In baseball news, the Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly signed free-agent outfielder Max Kepler on a one-year deal. Meanwhile, the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes appears set to play despite injury concerns, and Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker exited early due to a strain.

