Rohit Sharma Brushes Off Injury Concerns Ahead of Crucial Test

Indian fast bowler Akash Deep minimized concerns over captain Rohit Sharma's knee injury as the team prepares for their crucial fourth test against Australia. Sharma, recovering from the injury sustained during practice, is anticipated to be fit for the upcoming match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Sharma, who has been grappling with form issues upon rejoining after family commitments, seemed in distress following the hit on his knee but continued to bat before receiving medical attention. Akash Deep assured reporters that such injuries frequently occur and should not arouse significant concern.

In the fiercely contested series, currently tied at 1-1, India's confidence remains intact despite recent setbacks. The upcoming match is pivotal, with both teams eager to seize an advantage. Akash expressed optimism, emphasizing the fast bowlers' strategic role in utilizing the new ball to disrupt the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)