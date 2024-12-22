Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Brushes Off Injury Concerns Ahead of Crucial Test

Indian bowler Akash Deep downplays worries about skipper Rohit Sharma's knee injury ahead of the fourth test against Australia. Despite being hit during practice, Sharma is expected to recover. Both teams stand with one victory each in the test series, with confidence high in the Indian camp.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2024 10:09 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 10:09 IST
Rohit Sharma Brushes Off Injury Concerns Ahead of Crucial Test
Akash Deep

Indian fast bowler Akash Deep minimized concerns over captain Rohit Sharma's knee injury as the team prepares for their crucial fourth test against Australia. Sharma, recovering from the injury sustained during practice, is anticipated to be fit for the upcoming match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Sharma, who has been grappling with form issues upon rejoining after family commitments, seemed in distress following the hit on his knee but continued to bat before receiving medical attention. Akash Deep assured reporters that such injuries frequently occur and should not arouse significant concern.

In the fiercely contested series, currently tied at 1-1, India's confidence remains intact despite recent setbacks. The upcoming match is pivotal, with both teams eager to seize an advantage. Akash expressed optimism, emphasizing the fast bowlers' strategic role in utilizing the new ball to disrupt the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024