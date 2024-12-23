Left Menu

Indian Boxing on the Ropes: A Year of Turbulence and Transition

Indian boxing faced a tough year with no Olympic medals, coaching turmoil, and missed opportunities. The national federation's negligence added to the woes. Despite some promising athletes, technical flaws and administrative missteps overshadowed successes. Now, India's participation in the 2028 Olympics faces uncertainty as it joins a breakaway world federation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 11:05 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 11:03 IST
Indian Boxing on the Ropes: A Year of Turbulence and Transition
Representational Image (Photo/OlympicWebsite) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a challenging year marked by disappointments, Indian boxing's prospects dwindled as the nation faced a medal-less Olympic campaign, compounded by broader issues within the governing federation. The sport, despite some sparkling individual performances, fell short of expectations on the global stage, leaving the community in introspection.

The year began with high hopes but was soon beset by setbacks and turmoil. High Performance Director Bernard Dunne's resignation, alongside a series of technical defeats by Indian pugilists, highlighted the underlying issues plaguing the sport. Notably, the loss of an Olympic quota due to an anti-doping violation underscored administrative lapses by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

As the world boxing landscape shifts, India has chosen to align with the new World Boxing association, distancing itself from the suspended International Boxing Association. This strategic move, while reflecting a choice to innovate, clouds the future of boxing in upcoming Olympics, as uncertainty looms over its inclusion in major events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024