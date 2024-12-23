Indian Boxing on the Ropes: A Year of Turbulence and Transition

In a challenging year marked by disappointments, Indian boxing's prospects dwindled as the nation faced a medal-less Olympic campaign, compounded by broader issues within the governing federation. The sport, despite some sparkling individual performances, fell short of expectations on the global stage, leaving the community in introspection.

The year began with high hopes but was soon beset by setbacks and turmoil. High Performance Director Bernard Dunne's resignation, alongside a series of technical defeats by Indian pugilists, highlighted the underlying issues plaguing the sport. Notably, the loss of an Olympic quota due to an anti-doping violation underscored administrative lapses by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

As the world boxing landscape shifts, India has chosen to align with the new World Boxing association, distancing itself from the suspended International Boxing Association. This strategic move, while reflecting a choice to innovate, clouds the future of boxing in upcoming Olympics, as uncertainty looms over its inclusion in major events.

(With inputs from agencies.)