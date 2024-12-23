Left Menu

Gaikwad, Kishan, and Rathva Spark Victories in Vijay Hazare Trophy Clashes

Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 148 drove Maharashtra to a nine-wicket win over Services, while Ishan Kishan's explosive 134 and Utkarsh Singh's all-round skills led Jharkhand to victory over Manipur in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Significant performances marked wins for Delhi and Baroda as well.

Updated: 23-12-2024 18:59 IST
In a series of gripping matches at the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Maharashtra triumphed over Services with a commanding nine-wicket victory, thanks to Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 148, showcasing a remarkable performance that highlighted the talent on the field.

Elsewhere, Jharkhand's cricket team shone through Ishan Kishan's explosive 134 runs and Utkarsh Singh's all-round contribution, securing an eight-wicket win against Manipur in Jaipur. This impressive display indicated the team's strong stance in the competition.

Additionally, Delhi recorded a solid win over Madhya Pradesh, powered by Navdeep Saini's four-wicket haul, while Baroda outperformed Kerala in a high-scoring match, emphasizing the competitive spirit of the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

