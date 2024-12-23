Gaikwad, Kishan, and Rathva Spark Victories in Vijay Hazare Trophy Clashes

In a series of gripping matches at the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Maharashtra triumphed over Services with a commanding nine-wicket victory, thanks to Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 148, showcasing a remarkable performance that highlighted the talent on the field.

Elsewhere, Jharkhand's cricket team shone through Ishan Kishan's explosive 134 runs and Utkarsh Singh's all-round contribution, securing an eight-wicket win against Manipur in Jaipur. This impressive display indicated the team's strong stance in the competition.

Additionally, Delhi recorded a solid win over Madhya Pradesh, powered by Navdeep Saini's four-wicket haul, while Baroda outperformed Kerala in a high-scoring match, emphasizing the competitive spirit of the tournament.

