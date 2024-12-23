Pujara's Tactical Advice: How Jaiswal Can Overcome His Batting Slump

India's experienced batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has shared words of wisdom with Yashasvi Jaiswal, advising him to stay longer at the crease and exercise calmness in his shot selection. Jaiswal captivated audiences with a stunning knock of 161 runs in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy's second innings at Perth, but has since faced difficulties, frequently being dismissed for low scores.

Mitchell Starc has notably exposed Jaiswal's vulnerabilities, exploiting his aggressive mindset with potent deliveries. Starc's new-ball tactics have often rushed Jaiswal's shots, culminating in his wickets. Observing the Indian side in Australia, Pujara conveyed strategic advice to aid Jaiswal in recovering his form during the final Tests.

Speaking on Star Sports, Pujara remarked, "He needs to afford himself more time. Yashasvi appears to hasten his plays, attempting to execute numerous shots, particularly in the initial overs. Pursuing quick runs and a fast start is not optimal for a Test opener; assessing each delivery carefully is crucial." Pujara highlighted the disciplined shot selection of Virender Sehwag as a strategy for aggressive batters.

"Even aggressive players like Virender Sehwag chose their shots based on ball placement. Jaiswal, in contrast, seems to be forcing plays with deliveries not suited for driving," he noted. As Jaiswal remains challenged by the Australian attack, Pujara suggested a blend of counter-attacking play with a robust defense. Pujara pointed to KL Rahul's current strategy as a model for Jaiswal.

"Yashasvi needs to relax and extend his crease presence," Pujara advised. "Trust in defense opens up shot opportunities. When bowlers respect your defense, they offer more drive opportunities. Rahul's precision with overpitched balls serves as an example," Pujara observed. With Jaiswal preparing for the fourth Test at MCG, he aims to augment his 193-run tally.

