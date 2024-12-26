Left Menu

Rising Star Sam Konstas Shines in Boxing Day Debut Against India

Australian debutant Sam Konstas impressed on his first day in international cricket, countering Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's aggression and ending the day with a bold 60-run innings. Konstas's performance, highlighted by a record-making boundary, boosted Australia's position at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 15:13 IST
Rising Star Sam Konstas Shines in Boxing Day Debut Against India
Sam Konstas (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian debutant Sam Konstas made waves during the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, facing off against India's renowned pacer Jasprit Bumrah. In the post-match press conference, Konstas highlighted Bumrah's significant impact on the game and revealed his strategies to counter the fast bowler's challenging deliveries.

Konstas shared, "Facing Bumrah for the first time required utmost focus to challenge his lines and adapt to the wicket. While I was beaten several times, I managed to steer some deliveries away, making it a thrilling contest." During his debut innings, Konstas contributed a vital 60 from 65 balls, peppered with 6 fours and 2 sixes.

The first session was dominated by Konstas and Khawaja's 89-run opening stand, providing crucial relief to Australia. Despite the robust Indian bowling attack led by Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj, Konstas played without fear, delivering back-to-back boundaries in one impressive over. His performance, which included a milestone six against Bumrah, ended at 20 overs, with Ravindra Jadeja claiming his wicket. Konstas became the second-youngest Australian to score a Test half-century.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024