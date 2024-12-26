Rising Star Sam Konstas Shines in Boxing Day Debut Against India

Australian debutant Sam Konstas made waves during the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, facing off against India's renowned pacer Jasprit Bumrah. In the post-match press conference, Konstas highlighted Bumrah's significant impact on the game and revealed his strategies to counter the fast bowler's challenging deliveries.

Konstas shared, "Facing Bumrah for the first time required utmost focus to challenge his lines and adapt to the wicket. While I was beaten several times, I managed to steer some deliveries away, making it a thrilling contest." During his debut innings, Konstas contributed a vital 60 from 65 balls, peppered with 6 fours and 2 sixes.

The first session was dominated by Konstas and Khawaja's 89-run opening stand, providing crucial relief to Australia. Despite the robust Indian bowling attack led by Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj, Konstas played without fear, delivering back-to-back boundaries in one impressive over. His performance, which included a milestone six against Bumrah, ended at 20 overs, with Ravindra Jadeja claiming his wicket. Konstas became the second-youngest Australian to score a Test half-century.

(With inputs from agencies.)