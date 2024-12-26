Lakshya Sen to Compete in Star-Studded King Cup 2024 Badminton Debut

India's badminton sensation, Lakshya Sen, is set to compete in the highly anticipated inaugural King Cup International Badminton Open 2024. Slated to occur from December 27 to 29 in Shenzhen, China, the tournament is spearheaded by Lin Dan, a two-time Olympic champion from China.

This distinctive event, unaffiliated with the Badminton World Federation's routine fixtures, boasts a line-up of eight elite men's singles players. Headlining the competition is Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn, the reigning world champion and Paris 2024 silver medalist, joined by Denmark's world No. 2, Anders Antonsen. Both players bring their formidable skills to the non-ranking stage.

Joining the ranks with Lakshya Sen, a Paris 2024 semi-finalist, are notable badminton competitors such as 2021 world champion Loh Kean Yew from Singapore and Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka Long. Representing the host nation, China's rising stars, Hu Zhe An and Wang Zi Jun, despite being ranked outside the global top 100, will also vie for glory.

The tournament is structured in a single-elimination format, encompassing ten matches. Lakshya Sen will face a challenging quarter-final against Angus Ng Ka Long. In addition to the intense competition, a special exhibition match on Sunday will see badminton legends Lin Dan and Taufik Hidayat rekindle their competitive spirits.

The tournament's schedule unfolds with opening round matches on December 27, semi-finals and the exhibition match on December 28, culminating with the third-place match, final, and the much-anticipated 'King's Showdown' on December 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)