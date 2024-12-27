Left Menu

Pardeep Narwal's Journey: From Modest Dreams to PKL's International Stage

PKL legend Pardeep Narwal shares his emotional journey from aspiring for a modest job through kabaddi to representing the sport internationally in Australia. The PKL Melbourne Raid marks an ambitious expansion for the league, symbolizing new opportunities and transformative growth for players worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 14:46 IST
Pardeep Narwal's Journey: From Modest Dreams to PKL's International Stage
Players to compete in Pro Kabaddi League Melbourne Raid (Image: PKL media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a heartfelt conversation about the upcoming PKL Melbourne Raid, set to unfold on November 28 in Australia, PKL stalwart Pardeep Narwal opened up about the profound influence kabaddi has had on his life. Reflecting on his early aspirations, Narwal reminisced about his initial goal of obtaining a job in the armed forces through a sports quota. It was a dream grounded in practicality, with little expectation of representing kabaddi on a global stage.

"I never imagined this," Narwal expressed, the weight of his journey resonant in his words. "Initially, I only aspired to secure employment - perhaps in the army through kabaddi – to better support my family. Never in my wildest dreams did I envision the prospect of traveling internationally to play, or that my name would gain such recognition. Life has indeed transformed entirely." The PKL Melbourne Raid signifies a pivotal moment, marking the league and Mashal Sports' bold foray into international expansion. For Narwal, associated with the Pro Kabaddi League since its second season, the Australian tour is more than just a series of matches. "From the second season of Pro Kabaddi League, everything changed for us. This tour means a lot, not only for us but also for the junior players accompanying us, and even for seasoned players who've retired from kabaddi," he reflected.

Emphasizing that PKL has not only reshaped his life but has been transformative for every league participant, Narwal remarked, "It's not just a single transformation; many who play in the Pro Kabaddi League have seen their lives change. I hold this belief strongly. Future generations of players, too, will ascend, whether today or in a forthcoming season. Their lives will undergo a significant transformation as they reach this level." Looking toward the future with optimism, Narwal spoke warmly of the new talent. "The greatest thing is they're accompanying such seasoned players," he noted, highlighting the vital lessons in discipline juniors will absorb from veterans.

Narwal believes this tour will foster opportunities for cultural exchange and learning, even benefiting the Australian squad: "We've heard an Indian coach has been training them for over a month, and our experienced players will impart valuable lessons too. One day, it'll be exciting to witness their progress in Pro Kabaddi." For Narwal, the PKL Melbourne Raid represents more than another tournament; it's the realization of a dream he never dared to conceive. His journey reflects the transformative power of PKL and kabaddi, from aspiring to a humble job to showcasing his skills on an international stage.

The PKL Melbourne Raid will be broadcast on Star Sports in India and Channel 7 in Australia. The schedule is as follows: Match 1 features PKL All Stars Mavericks vs. PKL All Stars Masters at 2:30 pm IST, followed by Match 2 with Aussie Raider vs. Pro Kabaddi All Stars at 2:30 pm IST. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024