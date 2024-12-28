Rishabh Pant's Risky Shot Sparks Debate, As Reddy Steals the Show

Rishabh Pant's questionable shot selection put India in a precarious position on the third day of the fourth Test against Australia. Although Pant's early departure was a setback, it highlighted young Nitish Reddy's resilience in guiding India to 244 for seven at lunch.

Facing a deficit of 31 runs to avoid a follow-on, Reddy impressed with his composure, scoring 40 runs and partnering with Washington Sundar during the morning session's 80-run tally. While Pant's choice of shot was criticized, notably by former skipper Sunil Gavaskar, Reddy's adaptability showed promise.

Pant's actions, largely seen as rash given the favorable MCG track conditions, sparked discussions. Meanwhile, Reddy's skillful batting, including a six off Nathan Lyon, shone as he adeptly combined offensive strokes with cautious plays required by the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)