India's Sporting Stars Shine Bright at National Sports Awards 2024

India's top athletes, including Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, chess champion Gukesh, and hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh, receive Khel Ratna, as the nation celebrates sporting excellence at National Sports Awards 2024. Other athletes are honored with Arjuna and Dronacharya Awards for their remarkable contributions to Indian sports.

Updated: 02-01-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 15:26 IST
Manu Bhaker, D Gukesh, Harmanpreet Singha and Praveen Kumar (Picture: @realmanubhaker, @13harmanpreet, @DGukesh ). Image Credit: ANI
In a remarkable celebration of India's sporting prowess, Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, Indian men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh, and Para Athlete Praveen Kumar were honored with the prestigious Khel Ratna award. The announcement came from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports on Thursday, marking a significant moment in the National Sports Awards 2024.

Notably, Manu Bhaker opened India's Olympic medal tally by securing a bronze in the women's 10m air pistol, making history as the first Indian woman shooter to medal at the Olympics. Her stellar performance was followed by a bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event with Sarabjot Singh. Meanwhile, Gukesh Dommaraju's exceptional victory over China's Ding Liren in the FIDE World Championship made him the youngest world champion at 18 and India's second after Viswanathan Anand.

In the arena of Para sports and field hockey, Praveen Kumar's gold in the Men's High Jump T64 at the Paralympics and Harmanpreet Singh's captaincy, leading to a bronze at the Paris Olympics, stood out. Harmanpreet, also a Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist, is nominated for FIH Player of the Year. The Arjuna Awards recognized the skill of hockey players Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, and women's captain Salima Tete, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

