During a high-stakes match at Ibrox Stadium, Celtic midfielder Arne Engels became the target of a projectile thrown from the stands, an incident that has sparked concerns about stadium safety. Engels was struck near his left eye by a coin, causing him to fall to the ground during a corner kick.

Despite the alarming moment, Engels received quick treatment and was able to continue playing, with Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers later confirming that the young Belgian international escaped injury. Concerns were notably high as no Celtic supporters were in attendance due to a ticketing dispute.

Rangers condemned the action 'in the strongest possible terms' and are cooperating with Police Scotland's investigation into the matter. The intense Celtic-Rangers rivalry was underscored by the fact that despite the victory, Rangers are still trailing Celtic by 11 points in the league.

