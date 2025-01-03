Left Menu

Stadium Safety Concerns: Coin Incident Mars Celtic vs. Rangers Clash

During a match at Ibrox Stadium, Celtic midfielder Arne Engels was struck by a thrown coin, narrowly avoiding serious injury. Despite the incident, Engels continued playing. Celtic fans were absent due to a ticketing dispute. Both clubs and Police Scotland are investigating the incident.

During a high-stakes match at Ibrox Stadium, Celtic midfielder Arne Engels became the target of a projectile thrown from the stands, an incident that has sparked concerns about stadium safety. Engels was struck near his left eye by a coin, causing him to fall to the ground during a corner kick.

Despite the alarming moment, Engels received quick treatment and was able to continue playing, with Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers later confirming that the young Belgian international escaped injury. Concerns were notably high as no Celtic supporters were in attendance due to a ticketing dispute.

Rangers condemned the action 'in the strongest possible terms' and are cooperating with Police Scotland's investigation into the matter. The intense Celtic-Rangers rivalry was underscored by the fact that despite the victory, Rangers are still trailing Celtic by 11 points in the league.

