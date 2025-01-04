India Dominates Day 2 in Sydney with Stellar Bowling Performance

In a commanding display of pace and precision, Indian seamers Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj, alongside all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, turned the tide on Day 2 of the fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

As the teams broke for Tea, India had bundled out Australia for 181, securing a slender four-run lead. The hosts, who resumed the second session at 101/5 with debutant Beau Webster and Alex Carey at the crease, struggled against the relentless Indian attack. Despite a promising partnership, Carey fell for 21 runs, leaving Australia in dire straits.

Reddy then dismissed Mitchell Starc cheaply and continued to chip away at the Australian lineup, bringing their innings to a close at 181. Meanwhile, India's bowlers dominated with precision and poise, as Siraj and Krishna took three wickets each, and Bumrah and Reddy claimed two apiece. The day also saw Bumrah surpass Bishan Singh Bedi's record for most wickets by an Indian in an overseas Test series.

(With inputs from agencies.)