Rishabh Pant's Milestone: A Scintillating Knock Amidst Thrilling India-Australia Test

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant reached 5,000 career runs with a stunning 61-run performance against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy's final Test. Despite challenges, Pant showcased explosive skills with six fours and four sixes. India, facing a tough Australian bowling attack, ended the day at 141/6 with hopes for a turnaround.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 17:36 IST
Rishabh Pant. (Photo- BCCI X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant lit up the Sydney cricket ground with a scintillating knock, reaching 5,000 runs in international cricket during the final Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Pant's aggressive innings of 61 from 33 balls included six boundaries and four towering sixes.

Pant began cautiously with a 40-run contribution in India's first innings but shifted gears dramatically in the second, taking on Australia's Scott Boland with his signature flair. Despite ongoing challenges in the series, Pant remains India's sixth-highest run scorer, accumulating 255 runs in five matches.

India's top order collapsed yet again, struggling against Boland and compatriots as they wrapped up the first innings at 185/10. Australia faltered too, all out for 181, with newcomers like Beau Webster showcasing potential. By day's end, India wobbled at 141/6, clinging to hopes of a revival.

