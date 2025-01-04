Honoring the Queen of Chess: Tania Sachdev's Golden Achievement

Grandmaster Tania Sachdev, who clinched a gold medal at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, was honored by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi in a ceremony on Saturday. The event took place at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Nehru Enclave, where Sachdev received a certificate of commendation.

Sachdev showcased her chess skills by playing matches against Atishi and students, emphasizing the game's educational benefits. She expressed gratitude towards the Delhi government for the acknowledgment, highlighting the positive impact of chess on concentration and memory.

Delhi CM Atishi described Sachdev as a role model, noting her influence on young chess enthusiasts. Initiatives are underway to promote chess in schools, aligning with the city's investment in sports development through programs like Mission Excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)