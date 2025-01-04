Gonasika Triumphs Over Hyderabad Toofans in a Thrilling HIL Match

In a riveting encounter at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Team Gonasika secured their maiden victory of the 2024-25 Hockey India League season by overcoming Hyderabad Toofans with a convincing 3-1 scoreline. The contest was marked by Gonasika's resilience and strategic plays, leading to decisive goal-scoring opportunities.

Spearheading Gonasika's offensive push were veterans SV Sunil and Mandeep Singh, whose synergy harked back to their prolific partnership in the 2010s. Sunil set the tone with a quick goal concluded from a smart pass by Mandeep in just the second minute. Although the Toofans managed to equalize shortly in the 12th minute, Gonasika sustained their offensive pressure.

Victor Charlet's powerful drag flick restored the lead for Gonasika in the 33rd minute following a sequence of penalty corners. The team's defensive solidity, particularly in the final quarter against a persistent Toofans' attack, ensured they maintained their advantage. Nilam Sanjeep Xess secured the victory with a last-minute goal, cementing a well-deserved three points for Team Gonasika.

