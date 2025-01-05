Championing the Unseen: Deepali Deshpande's Dronacharya Journey

Deepali Deshpande, an esteemed coach in Indian shooting, is receiving overdue recognition as she is nominated for the Dronacharya Award. Her long-standing dedication to nurturing global talents like Swapnil Kusale, Arjun Babuta, Anjum Moudgil, and Shriyanka Shadangi is now in the limelight.

Having started her coaching career in 2010 and later leading the junior shooting team in 2012, Deepali's unique approach to mentoring has helped her athletes achieve remarkable successes on international platforms. Her methods focus on individuality, avoiding a one-size-fits-all strategy to encourage each shooter's growth.

Despite brushing off the spotlight, the nomination has stirred excitement among her family, friends, and the shooters she mentors, validating her lifelong dedication and cementing her legacy in Indian sports history.

