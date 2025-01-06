Left Menu

Afghanistan Clinches Test Series in Zimbabwe Amid Stellar Performances

Following their defeat in the second Test against Afghanistan in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's captain Craig Ervine acknowledged the superior play of the visitors. Rahmat Shah and Ismat Alam led the charge for Afghanistan, while Rashid Khan's seven-wicket haul sealed a memorable series win for the team.

Team Afghanistan. (Picture: X/@ACBofficials). Image Credit: ANI
Zimbabwe faced a humbling defeat in the second Test match in Bulawayo, with the visiting Afghanistan team clinching a 1-0 series victory. Zimbabwe's captain, Craig Ervine, commended Afghanistan's performance, which was helmed by a standout showing from Player of the Series, Rahmat Shah.

Reflecting post-match, Ervine expressed regret over missed opportunities in Zimbabwe's first innings, noting that failing to build a substantial lead was a critical error. Ervine highlighted that, despite dismissing Afghanistan for a mere 150 runs initially, Zimbabwe fell short of capitalizing on the moment. Ervine voiced admiration for Afghanistan's resilience, particularly citing the contributions of Rahmat Shah and fellow batsman Ismat Alam.

Afghanistan's bowlers executed a decisive performance, with Rashid Khan taking an impressive seven wickets, pivotal in dismissing Zimbabwe for 205 in their chase of 277. Meanwhile, Blessing Muzarabani stood out for Zimbabwe by securing six wickets, but the efforts ended in vain as Afghanistan wrapped up the series triumph.

