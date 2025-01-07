Djokovic Reflects on Australian 'Trauma' Ahead of Another Championship Quest

Novak Djokovic has revealed that he still experiences a 'bit of trauma' when returning to Australia, recalling his deportation in 2022 for being unvaccinated against COVID-19. Despite previous challenges, Djokovic is focused on adding to his record 24 Grand Slam titles at the upcoming Australian Open.

Speaking in an interview with Melbourne's Herald Sun, Djokovic recounted his apprehensions during passport control due to the 2022 incident, where his visa was initially revoked. Following legal interventions, he was deported but later returned after the Australian government changed both its leadership and border policies.

Djokovic emphasized that he holds no resentment about the past, instead looking forward to claiming his 11th trophy in Melbourne. This year, he is teaming up with new coach and former rival Andy Murray for the Grand Slam tournament. The Australian Open remains a significant milestone in his illustrious career.

(With inputs from agencies.)