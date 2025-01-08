Left Menu

Dani Olmo Back in Action: CSD Extends Barcelona's Registration

Barcelona's LaLiga season brightens as Spain's National Sports Council grants an extension for Dani Olmo's registration. Initially signed in August for 55 million euros, Olmo faced a registration limitation due to LaLiga's wage cap. The provisional registration extension will allow him to play for the rest of the season.

Spain's National Sports Council (CSD) has provided a major boost to Barcelona's LaLiga campaign by granting a provisional registration extension for player Dani Olmo. This move follows the expiration of an initial four-month registration allowance on December 31.

Olmo, an attacking midfielder and Spain international, was signed by Barcelona in August for approximately 55 million euros. However, due to LaLiga's stringent wage cap guidelines, he was only eligible to be registered for the first half of the season.

With the CSD's new decision, Olmo can continue to represent Barcelona for the remainder of the season, providing a significant morale boost and competitive edge to the team's roster as they aim for league success.

