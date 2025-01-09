Left Menu

Borussia Dortmund's Quest for a Winning Start in 2024 Bundesliga Clash

Borussia Dortmund seeks victory against Bayer Leverkusen to narrow the points gap and start the year positively in the Bundesliga. Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin emphasizes the importance of the match, with key players absent. Leverkusen, previous season's double winners, aim to win in Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund is determined to kick off the new year with a victory as they host reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen on Friday. The match marks the restart of the Bundesliga following a three-week winter hiatus. Dortmund's season has been a turbulent journey but concluded with a morale-boosting 3-1 away win at VfL Wolfsburg in December.

A triumph over second-placed Leverkusen, who have 32 points, would reduce the gap to just four points, with Dortmund currently trailing in sixth place on 25. Coach Nuri Sahin underlined the game's significance, noting, 'For the table it would be extremely important because we would close the gap.' He highlighted their strong performances against top teams and their determination to secure a home victory.

Sahin is grappling with squad issues as Waldemar Anton remains doubtful, while Pascal Gross and Niklas Suele are unavailable. Leverkusen, led by sports director Simon Rolfes, are equally eager to succeed, aiming for trophies across all competitions after last season's undefeated domestic double. Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich are facing injury challenges ahead of their game against Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

