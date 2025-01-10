Left Menu

PCB Dismisses Speculations on ICC Champions Trophy Venue Change

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has denied rumors of the ICC Champions Trophy being relocated due to construction delays at Pakistani stadiums. Key venues are underway with upgrades, and the PCB assured that the event, starting February 19, is on schedule, dismissing misleading media reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 10-01-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 13:18 IST
PCB Dismisses Speculations on ICC Champions Trophy Venue Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has dismissed rumors suggesting the relocation of the ICC Champions Trophy due to construction delays at three key stadiums in the country. The tournament is slated to kick off on February 19 and will be held as planned.

According to a PCB source, venues such as Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, and Karachi's National Bank Stadium are undergoing significant upgrades with a generous budget of nearly PKR 12 billion to ensure they meet the requirements for hosting the prestigious event.

The presence of an International Cricket Council delegation in Pakistan signals confidence in the PCB's preparations, despite persistent media speculation. The board criticized reports that falsely suggested incomplete work, assuring fans and stakeholders that all venues will be ready for the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025