PCB Dismisses Speculations on ICC Champions Trophy Venue Change

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has dismissed rumors suggesting the relocation of the ICC Champions Trophy due to construction delays at three key stadiums in the country. The tournament is slated to kick off on February 19 and will be held as planned.

According to a PCB source, venues such as Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, and Karachi's National Bank Stadium are undergoing significant upgrades with a generous budget of nearly PKR 12 billion to ensure they meet the requirements for hosting the prestigious event.

The presence of an International Cricket Council delegation in Pakistan signals confidence in the PCB's preparations, despite persistent media speculation. The board criticized reports that falsely suggested incomplete work, assuring fans and stakeholders that all venues will be ready for the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)