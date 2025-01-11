Left Menu

Sri Lanka Stuns New Zealand in ODI Finale with Remarkable Comeback

Sri Lanka defeated New Zealand by 140 runs in the final ODI match, averting a series whitewash. The victory was propelled by stellar performances from bowlers Asitha Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, and Eshan Malinga. Despite the loss, New Zealand secured the series 2-1, with Matt Henry named Player of the Series.

Charith Asalanka (Photo: X/@ICC). Image Credit: ANI
In a thrilling conclusion to the ODI series, Sri Lanka staged a remarkable comeback to defeat New Zealand by 140 runs, preventing a series whitewash. Charith Asalanka, the Sri Lankan skipper, praised his team's resilient performance, highlighting the critical contributions from his bowlers at Eden Park on Saturday.

Sri Lanka set a formidable target with a total of 290 runs, showcasing striking performances from Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Janith Liyange, and Kamindu Mendis. Facing a challenging bowling unit led by Matt Henry, who took four wickets, the hosts managed a response of only 150 runs.

The Sri Lankan bowlers, particularly Asitha Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, and Eshan Malinga, capitalized on their momentum and claimed three wickets each. Despite the loss, New Zealand sealed the series 2-1, with Matt Henry earning the Player of the Series accolade for his consistent brilliance across the matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

