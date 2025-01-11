Jürgen Klopp’s Strategic Vision: Guiding Paris FC's Ambitions

Jürgen Klopp took his expertise from Liverpool to Paris this Saturday, where he watched second-tier Paris FC compete, marking his new chapter with Red Bull's global soccer operations.

Klopp's role involves nurturing Paris FC into a top French club, supported by the Arnault family, owners of luxury giant LVMH, and a minority stake from Red Bull.

Echoing his commitment, Klopp expressed his mentoring aim for Red Bull clubs' management teams, highlighting the innovative approach of the organization as Paris FC vies for top-flight promotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)