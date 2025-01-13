Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das Miss Out on Champions Trophy

In a surprising turn of events, Bangladesh's celebrated all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and wicketkeeper-batsman Litton Das have been excluded from the squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy. The tournament, taking place next month, sees Shakib left out due to ongoing concerns over his bowling action.

Previously reported for a suspect bowling action in England, Shakib's suspension continues following a recent assessment. This development casts a shadow over his remaining 50-over international career, following his earlier retirement from Test cricket.

Meanwhile, Litton Das's exclusion is attributed to a string of poor performances in ODIs, scoring dismally in six of his last seven outings. Bangladesh's chief selector emphasizes the need for in-form players as the team plans to face India in their Group A opener in Dubai.

