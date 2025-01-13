Thrills, Upsets and Triumphs: Day Two Highlights at the Australian Open

Day two of the Australian Open was action-packed, with Iga Swiatek showcasing her dominance by overpowering Katerina Siniakova in straight sets, aiming for her first title at Melbourne Park.

In a surprising upset, Italian player Lucia Bronzetti defeated former champion Victoria Azarenka, while American Frances Tiafoe endured a strenuous five-set marathon to overcome Arthur Rinderknech.

Despite occasional disruptions due to rain on day one, the second day bore no signs of weather-related trouble as the tournament unfolded under clear skies and comfortable temperatures.

